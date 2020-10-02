Just over 13 years ago, when I moved from the Midwest to Carrollton, Georgia, not knowing a single soul, I never envisioned the journey it would entail.
To be completely honest, upon accepting a position as a sports reporter at the Times-Georgian in February 2007, I was excited about the opportunity and looked forward to soaking up the “Southern Living” experience. In the back of my mind, however, I considered it a mere pit-stop on my career path in the newspaper industry.
Yet here I am in Carroll County in the fall of 2020, happily married to my beautiful wife, with two kids, three cats, and a puppy. I fell in love with this place and the people who encompass it, and I am forever in debt to how it has changed my life for the better. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine such treasures.
Last week, I resigned from the Times-Georgian/Paxton Media as your Managing Editor in one of the most difficult decisions of my life.
There isn’t nearly the necessary space in this newspaper to reflect on my time here and to thank everyone in a single column of the editorial page. I am forever grateful and humbled by the people I’ve had the privilege to cover, work with, and get to know as a member of the Carroll County community during my time at the paper. It has been an incredible honor to help carry the torch and vision of our Publisher-Editor Emeritus, Stanley Parkman.
I’ll also always cherish the opportunity to cover all the local schools, a public comprehensive research university, technical college, and a thriving, fun, outdoor region of the nation that hasn’t lost touch with its smalltown vibe. West Georgia reminds me of how communities can still be — rich with traditions and also people who believe in what you believe in, with local industry giants and hard-working small businesses that value community and embody the strength of the hometown spirit.
As I said, there aren’t enough thank-yous to go around to do this letter justice, but I’ll give it a try:
Thank you to all the grandmothers who have told me they have my articles on their grandchildren proudly displayed on their living room walls ... thank you to all the coaches who answered my calls for an interview after a late-night game … thank you to all the athletes that I’ve covered over the years who went on to do great things, whether it was winning a Super Bowl or becoming a coach and teacher themselves .... thank you to everyone who allowed me to share their family legacy through obituaries and birth announcements … thank you for all those who support local news sources as a trusted resource, be it a hard news story or celebration of community … and thank you to the fine folks here in west Georgia for welcoming me and always treating me like one of your own.
Additionally, many thanks to the local leadership for being supportive of the Times-Georgian as your voice to the community, and for supporting me during the leap from Sports Editor to Managing Editor two years ago.
Many more thank-yous to all my former co-workers and colleagues who I’ve had the pleasure of working with, learning from, and bonding with over the past 13 years during the tough and good times of our odyssey in the newspaper business.
And thank you to my loving wife, family, and St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church for being my listening ear and support during the ups and downs of the smalltown newspaper lifestyle.
Lastly, and with my deepest, heartfelt request, please continue to support your hometown newspaper.
