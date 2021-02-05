Lewis Grizzard hated salad bars.
I love them, except when I’m behind architects with blueprints all laid out taking their sweet time constructing that perfect tomato-based tower.
Point is, you can see that Grizzard and myself didn’t agree on everything. Therefore I should despise him, curse the day he was born and call for the disbanding of every publishing house that dared printed a word he wrote.
But I don’t, because like those salad bars, I love the works of that great spokesman for the Bulldog Nation. That autobiography – about nailing feet to the ground – is something to read over and over about how he worked in newspapers first in Athens, then Atlanta, then the ill-fated stint in Chicago, and then redefining himself as a columnist with recognition well beyond the Peach State.
Grizzard never wanted to work with a computer, stayed loyal to his typewriter. Me, can’t see how this newspaper thing was done otherwise. At least the writing part. Would love to see a return to waxing paper in order to roll them on a big broad sheet, then take that sheet to the big camera and expose the film to bright light on a plate that you then take to the printing press.
Again, a little disagreement. But I can get over it.
While I was growing up (the teenage years) in Glynn County, Grizzard made one of his appearances at the junior college (now a four year College of Coastal Georgia) in Brunswick. Attending that show, I wondered what exactly is it he’s doing. Is it a stand-up comedy routine? A lecture? Or some kind of hybrid before we even knew the meaning of the word? For somebody who made his name putting words together on paper, he had no problem with public speaking.
With my family ties to Coweta County, yes, my mother and her twin sister attended Newnan High School the same time as Grizzard. In fact, mom has a yearbook with Grizzard – one grade behind them – showing him on the baseball and basketball teams.
Some other great insights from Grizzard’s books are his description of the icon of Atlanta sports journalism Furman Bisher. Tyrant, for one, telling one reporter of his next assignment, finding another job. Poet, for another, in reference to his columns, which were never to be edited nor jumped.
Also, he talked about the sea of red on the streets of New Orleans New Year’s Eve, 1980, and the following evening when the Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame for the National Championship.
One has to wonder what Grizzard would feel about today’s media onslaught? Something I find myself enjoying more that actual sporting events are the sports discussion shows. There are numerous hosts to whom I pay attention, though – guess what – I don’t agree with everything they say. What I also like about most of their interviews is they will ask the question, the guest will respond, then the host moves on to the next topic.
What, no brow-beating? Oh, saving that for the callers, right Mr. Finebaum?
I did find a way, though, to condense all of the sports radio/TV talk shows down to a pair of simple sentences: “At the end of the day, you need to realize what kind of message we are sending and throwing under the bus. That being said, it is what it is.”
Yes, it is what it is, but not until the end of the day … hold on, somebody’s at the door. Who are you.
“We’re the boxes. Don’t you start checking us each day now?”
Well, at least nobody’s talking about Cool-Aid anymore. Spelled the other way, it’s a trademarked beverage mix that can make a delightful treat on hot days. Spelled that first way, it’s a metaphorical drink offered to “aid” in making someone or something seem “cool.”
I’ll be serving some more up to go with your salad next time.
Matthew Brown is managing editor of The Times-Georgian: mbrown@times-georgian.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.