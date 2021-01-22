To me anyway, lost amid the chaos in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 was the news that the University of Georgia hired a new athletic director to take over for the retiring Greg McGarity. His name is Josh Brooks.
This is not commentary on this decision to lead the athletic department of my alma mater. In fact, I need to be clearer. Josh Brooks is the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics at UGA.
Now, I took over as managing editor of The Times-Georgian on Jan. 11. I must ask publisher Rachael Raney: How is it our job titles don’t have a name in front of them?
And there is an example of what is brought to the table by yours truly. Be careful what you ask me. I’ll turn just about anything into a clever quip.
I got a lot of miles out of telling people whom the new M.E. of the Houston Home Journal was back in 2015, and how he was going to deal with that terrible sports writer. Yes, the M.E. is, well, ME!
Last weekend, The Times-Georgian ran my introduction to the community. Born in Carrollton, maybe I’ll die in Carrollton. Not anytime soon, let’s hope. The point is it would be good if this becomes my final move. Always hard to leave an established home and the good friends made, but sometimes you must do what’s best for your career.
Take the new Carrollton High head football coach Joey King. Looks like he’s done quite a bit of moving, and he has a whole family to carry from one place to another. After his first time at Carrollton, he goes and wins state championships as head coach of Cartersville High (and gave us some guy named Lawrence), then he had two college jobs in two different states.
Others tend to stay entrenched somewhere forever, like the coach Sean Calhoun is replacing in Alabama. One of my favorite mentors, Murray Poole, did his whole sports journalism career in Brunswick. Even after retirement he kept on writing about our shared beloved Georgia Bulldogs for a Bulldawg Illustrated publication (retiring again after the 2019 season).
What’s made this almost 30-year career in newspaper journalism rewarding are those moments of reunion, when people remember you fondly either when you return for a visit or they surprise you by showing up in your new home.
Take the example of Kurt Hitzeman, the Carrollton High golf coach. In 1999 I’m new to Americus as a sports editor. The top pitcher on the Americus High baseball team is a senior named Kurt Hitzeman. I only saw him play that one spring, but then I sat down with him that summer to talk about his Athletes in Action experience for a feature.
Flash forward about 18 years to the Sunset County Club in Moultrie, where a Colquitt County High tournament is taking place. I wear a pass with my name on it, and somebody with really good eyesight calls out that name in recognition. If he doesn’t do that, this story is not being told.
He identifies himself as Kurt Hitzeman. Certainly I remember the name, but people sure to grow up and change a good bit. But again, the fact that he remembered that brief time so long ago left my with a great feeling, like this is a reason I’m in this business.
I could go on and on about more such encounters, like when Wayne County High played Veterans High in Perry and I saw the infant son of my former boss as a student athlete for Wayne County in full gear. I approached him after the game asking where his folks were just split seconds before they walk up saying, “Matthew!”
You never know the kind of impact you make on somebody simply writing an article or taking a picture.
All of the communities in my professional journey are unique, but also share numerous qualities. Good people. Great sports action to cover. While my role here is different, Carrollton, I believe, as a home will be no different.
Email Matthew Brown, Times-Georgian managing editor, at mbrown@times-georgian.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.