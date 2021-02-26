I’d like to share a little theory about our State of Georgia map and how borders were drawn for counties and city limits. I wonder if the person charged with making all official city limits had to do so with an indelible marker and was riding in the back of an old pick-up truck traveling a bumpy country road.
“Darn it, got some of the city of Bremen in Carroll County, and parts of Villa Rica wound up in Douglas County.” A 'sliver,' I believe, is the official term.
Our mapper, however, didn’t just have trouble staying within the lines in this west Georgia region. “Sorry, I know Byron was supposed to be in Peach County, but some of it got drawn into both Houston and Crawford counties.” (As a reminder, Houston here is pronounced “How-Ston” and not like the Texas city full of Rockets and cheating Astros.) He couldn’t even keep little Omega in all of Tift County, getting two or three acres worth in my other old home of Colquitt County.
The City of Atlanta, that’s understandable, and a whole other story. In this case, the counties of Fulton and DeKalb were drawn around it. Just a theory, remember.
Hey, I give the mapper some credit. He managed to get some cities just barely apart from touching each other within the same county, like Montezuma and Oglethorpe in Macon County (went there often working in Americus). In Telfair County, the cities of McRae and Helena (part of my Hwy. 341 route whenever needing to go from southeast to middle Georgia) were so close they finally decided to merge in 2015.
Research shows about 20 cities or more in Georgia exist in more than one county. Even a little pimple sized portion of the City of Perry (Houston County) is shown to be in Peach County. Don’t tell anyone there, for those two entities hate each other, at least when there’s a high school game going on.
Some other examples include the well-known Buford shared between Hall and Gwinnett and nearby towns like Manchester (Meriwether and Talbot), Palmetto (Fulton and Coweta), Pine Mountain (Harris and Meriwether) and West Point (Troup and Harris).
Moving from one county to another just within the state of Georgia can bring some brand-new concepts to your attention, especially when it comes to the government establishment. Here in Carroll County, the county school system is divided into 'clusters' based on the outlaying cities. Never heard of such a thing before.
In southeast Georgia’s Wayne County, it was pretty simple: A Jesup City Commission, a Wayne County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education, all members representing a district, and they all had one or two basic meetings a month.
Go to Sumter County and Americus, and you hear about 'Agenda Setting Meetings.' So, is there a meeting to set the agenda for the Agenda Setting Meeting?
In Houston County, that becomes known as a work session. For some, like the Board of Education, that’s held on a separate day; for others, like the City of Warner Robins, it’s held before the pre-council meeting, which is before the council meeting, all on the same day.
And Districts become Posts or Wards. Posts exist within Districts. Warner Robins was the first city I saw that had an at-large council seat, which is one voted on by the city as a whole. For these boards, commissions and councils, the chair is always picked among the members … except Houston County. The Board of Commissioners Chair is an elected office by itself.
Shouldn’t be a surprise that the New York City Council has, at last check, 51 members … and a Speaker.
You also have your incorporated cities – usually the really small ones – that aren’t divided into districts, so a council is elected by plurality. Sometimes, an election isn’t needed to take a seat; just be a qualified candidate and the only one to pay the fee on time. I have seen council seats vacated in the middle of a term, which means there must be a special election. Well, only one person signed up, so, congratulations, swear him in.
Did you know there’s at least one city in Georgia where the mayor both is and is NOT voted on by the people? What? How?
The City of Thomasville, on your way to Seminole country at Florida State, is divided up into two districts, each with two posts. That’s four posts for voters to choose council members, then a fifth member is voted on at-large. All five council members then decide among themselves which one will be mayor and which one mayor pro tem. So yes, the mayor here votes on every motion, and not just to break a tie.
There was the legend of a south Georgia town 20-plus years ago that forgot to hold an election. Didn’t realize it until a former resident called City Hall asking who won the mayor’s race. Uh-oh. Then it became more like a foot race after the city posted the qualifying fee. The first eligible person to pay it was the instant winner.
That’s how I remember the story anyway.
Matthew Brown is managing editor of The Times-Georgian (mbrown@times-georgian.com).
