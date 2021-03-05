My how times have changed.
Today, if you ask “Who was that masked man?” it’s followed by “Which one?”
Please, hold your applause until the end.
On Sunday, Bremen High School’s one-act play students put on their GHSA championship-winning performance of “9 to 5: The Musical.” The prize was well earned
I was greeted at the school’s fine arts center by a lobby featuring banners for a host of state championship wins in all sorts of non-athletic activities. Yes, the school won more than the four one-act titles under current director Monica Turner, but the GHSA reminds me that one-act was first separated from literary during the 1999-2000 school year.
Other one-acts won at Bremen in the late 1960s and early 1970s when the Brown family last lived there.
From a personal perspective, it was great just to see a live show again. Everything from concerts to stage plays/musicals were called off last year — gee, when was the last time you heard that — taking away one of the true joys of life. Certainly not as important as the real lives lost to COVID-19, but no shows mean no revenue for these venues, and no revenue puts the performing arts in serious jeopardy.
Attending Sunday’s show was my little way of again supporting the arts. This is an addiction of mine going on almost a decade now. Flashing back to living and working in Perry, during that time Perry Players had hands down the No. 1 community theatre in Georgia. If Tony type awards were being handed out for this, these amateurs would have cleaned up year after year.
It all started in the fall of 2012 when I saw a performance of about three episodes of “All in the Family.” Each time they opened the show, they did the theme song, and they had to pay a separate royalty fee for each performance. It also included classic 1970s commercials not fooling Mother Nature or listening each time E.F. Hutton talks.
So I began doing stories in advance of each show afterwards. But the venue was experiencing some financial issues, issues of low participation and low attendance despite some really good shows ... just not spectaculars. There was a meeting about it that I covered with potential backers invited.
I can’t take all the credit based on the story I did, but everything skyrocketed from there. The biggest catch was a youngster fresh out of high school who was once involved in the theatre’s youth workshops. Not only did he act in a few shows like “The Mousetrap” (Agatha Christie) and “Room Service” (also a Marx Brothers movie), but he really impacted the place as artistic director.
People started showing up again. What this youngster named Hunter did was bring back the musical. For the end of the year holidays in 2014, he did his first directing job for “Oliver.” After seeing that show, I was treated to a Thanksgiving week performance of “Dirty Dancing” at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.
When it comes to production value, there was no comparison to what happens at the Fox with sound effects, a live band above the stage and professionals. But I was just as entertained at the little Perry community house as I was downtown in the state capitol. It’s like seeing a college game at the D-I or D-II level and trying to compare the caliber of the athletes. Why try?
Even when I moved to Moultrie two hours south, I wanted to still support Perry Players. I did, attending Hunter’s summer showcases starting with “The Little Mermaid” in 2017. “Ariel” loved the picture I got of her in rehearsals for “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” in 2015 (the ghost of Christmas past), and she was excited to see me there after the show. Didn’t want to announce my presence early for she might get nervous and lose her voice ... which would have been perfect for the character now that I think about it.
In fact, it’s at the start of the second act that “Ariel” loses her voice but gains lower appendages. “Sebastian” missed a great ad-lib chance when he exclaimed, “She’s got legs.” Could have added, “But doesn’t know how to use them.”
Follow that up with musical versions of “Ragtime” and “Jekyll and Hyde” the next two summers, but sadly no “Hunchback of Notre Dame” as planned for 2020.
I should add my dentist from Perry was also a playwright. He has lots of titles to his credit and directs them. One I saw at the Warner Robins venue was called “The Cowardly Brian.” Those who played the lead roles of a married couple ... it was like they were portraying Lucille Ball and Desi Arnez playing the characters.
The other victim of COVID-19 cancellations was the Peach State Summer Theater series held at Valdosta State University. The series held its 30th season in 2019 with fabulous shows including “Mamma Mia.”
The first few seasons, though, were held at an outdoor amphitheater on Jekyll Island, close enough for me to attend in my college years.
My first time going in Valdosta was in 2018, and I saw a gentleman there who looked awfully familiar. Going back one year later, there he was again in the lobby, so I asked him about the series milestone. Sure enough, he was an actor from that first season 30 years prior and now a professor of theatre management and managing director for the series.
End scene ... but please, not the show. Especially at the Carrollton Center for the Arts venue which I had the pleasure of entering for the first time this week.
Matthew Brown is managing editor of The Times-Georgian: mbrown@times-georgian.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.