Sometime in December, I did an op-ed piece for my former publication, but it never got into print. I’m going to say it wasn’t that it was outright rejected; I believe the editor plain forgot he had it. Wasn’t used to getting opinion page columns from the former sports editor, though in fairness my first effort in the news reporter’s role did make it in layout.
The second one was based on an editorial I found in the Chattanooga Times-Free Press during family visiting in North Georgia over Thanksgiving. This was about, of course, the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. There were points I felt needed to be made, though with all of the events since the beginning of this year, maybe they are a bit out-dated.
Still, an accusation was made about another accomplice in what was called a stolen election. It got to me because I am a part of this alleged accomplice, and so are the people who put together the newspaper in Chattanooga that ran this editorial in question. Yes, the media.
I’ll now go to my original column to illustrate what I’m talking about.
Allow me to start off with an observation that nobody on the management side of this game wants said:
For American citizens, media is optional, not mandatory.
Why am I making such a blasphemous statement? It’s more in defense of the profession in which I make my living from the continuous finger-pointing game that mainly comes from within.
It would be prudent, first, to define media, which in this context is the plural form of medium. Having nothing to do with sizes (the adjective meaning of the word), a medium (noun) is a means of communication. This can be in the form of printed periodicals such as the newspaper or magazine, which were prevalent at first in our nation’s history before the invention of electronic devices that pick up radio and television broadcast signals. All of these are still around but seem to be pushed to the side in favor of hand-held gadgets that bring you all the same content as well as the exclusive online sites digitally.
Media brings to the public both entertainment and news, the information you need to know about what is happening in the world around you. It is up to us to inform our audience, and sometimes we try to do that in an entertaining fashion. That is where, unfortunately, the lines get blurred.
What I find so frustrating is when people who are a part of the media talk about the media as if they are not a part of it. If you are the host of a program on a news channel or radio station, you are a part of the media. Same thing if you are a columnist. You may declare with all your might that you are not a journalist, but please realize you don’t have to be one in order to be identified as a member of the media.
So when you are criticizing “the media,” make sure you do so while looking into a mirror.
What I found over the Thanksgiving holiday is how the news media received way too much credit – or blame – for the outcome of a recently held election. This is about an editorial printed in the Chattanooga Times Free Press (yes, the actually newspaper, not the web site). While the editorial section had commentary from Baltimore and Los Angeles, the piece I want to comment on had to be in-house, for it is labeled an ‘editorial.’
It questions what would have happened if the President of the United States, a Republican, had a neutral media that gave him credit when due and investigated the Democratic challenger when it was necessary to do so. We are again about to show you how the national media is anti-red. What the editorial cited is a poll done by Media Research Center – a conservative watchdog organization – of 1,750 voters total from seven swing states. The first bit of data shared is that 17 percent of the respondents (one out of six) who voted for Joe Biden would have gone a different direction had they known the facts of several stories about him. The conclusion: this is because the national media did not investigate these matters thoroughly so as not to hurt the Biden candidacy.
It was a close election, yes, so a few thousand votes could have made a difference. However, this editorial does not say the survey was exclusively of 1,750 Biden voters, just 1,750 voters.
It was on Nov. 24, 2020, that newsbusters.org put out the survey on which this Chattanooga editorial is based. Yes, the 1,750 were Biden voters. Thank you for clearing that up.
This special report, “Stealing of the Presidency,” says 82 percent of the respondents were not aware of at least one of the eight items brought before them. What this attempted to do was project the small sample out to include every voter in these states with the same one-out-of-six figure in order conclude it would have meant an easy win for the incumbent Donald Trump.
Does that sound scientific?
It does admit later that not all of the ones saying they would not have voted for Biden would have instead picked Trump. But just taking away numbers from one side is enough to shrink the gap.
What’s nowhere to be found in this survey report is a direct question to those being polled about their media habits. What TV or radio stations do you have on constantly? What newspapers or magazines do you read on a regular basis? Do you get everything via the internet?
If somebody doesn’t know something that’s going on in the country, whose fault is that? Why haven’t I won the lottery? Maybe it’s because I haven’t played it in a long time. It goes back to that opening point: nobody has to watch or read the news. It’s up to the individual to flick the switch and decide where to look.
Next, there’s the accusation of media outlets not reporting certain things. This Media Research Center report says more than one-third of Biden voters did not know of the serious allegations brought against Biden by Tara Reade, a former staffer who said he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.
Well, you can’t blame The New York Times for hiding this. You can find a story published April 12, 2020, on this subject and how it came out in 2019. From that story, “seven other women came forward to accuse Mr. Biden of kissing, hugging or touching them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.” ABC, CNN and PBS all have website stories first posted in May on this subject.
As far as also hiding good things about President Trump, in April, 2020, you can find on Bloomberg.com a story outlining “Operation Warp Speed,” the White House program for private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the military to reduce the time taken to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
Media Research Center’s report says, “Our poll found 36.1% of Biden voters said they did not know about the administration’s key role in promoting vaccine research through Operation Warp Speed.”
But again, instead of asking why they didn’t know this, they’re telling the public why they think this is so.
When media does criticize media, it is often for this very reason: you are not reporting something I deemed important. Does it matter, though, who is doing the reporting? If you have an outlet and an audience, you tell the news. Don’t rely on others.
Here I have an editorial from a Chattanooga newspaper citing a study that 25.3 percent of 1,750 Biden voters didn’t know his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was ranked No. 1 most progressive senator of 2019. Is this editorial board saying the Times Free Press itself didn’t report this? Or that 11.1 million jobs were created in the summer and fall?
Back to the present. When I’m reporting local sports, I never criticize a bigger city outlet when it doesn’t cover teams in my little market. I also covered things where someone claimed we didn’t cover it. When I point out that falsehood, the response is usually, “Oh, didn’t see that issue.”
I certainly couldn’t make anyone read this or any other part of The Times-Georgian. Hopefully you did, and I know you did since you stuck with it to the very end.
Matthew Brown is managing editor of The Times-Georgian: mbrown@times-georgian.com.
