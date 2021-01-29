The sports columnist in me keeps wanting to emerge …
Well, Auburn and Tennessee just hired their next ex-head football coaches … oh, that’s not fair, nobody’s going to coach somewhere forever, except maybe Nick Saban.
But it’s not just a sports topic when you learn of the passing of Henry Aaron. Never seemed to have a scowl on his face. Played consistent great baseball for a long time.
I have no memories of watching him play for the Atlanta Braves. Sports really weren’t my thing as a child; cartoons were. But it’s a fact I can’t stop bragging about. Henry Aaron broke the all-time home run record on the day I turned 4 years old in Newnan. Of course, lots of people’s birthdays fall on April 8, like the original Bo Duke.
How many of those people, though, got to tell Mr. Aaron this little fact about their life? I did, in Americus, at a Boys and Girls Club of Sumter County fundraiser. He was the special guest of two of the club’s biggest supporters, former President and Mrs. Carter.
Lots of people wanted to speak to Aaron on that night, and I was not going to abuse my position as a member of the media to take more of his time than anyone else received. I just wanted to get that point out and ask the main question on my mind. At this point in baseball history, his 755 home run record was being threatened, so I wondered how he felt.
Basically, he conceded that records were made to be broken. He did it, so it could obviously happen to him.
Some years later, maybe he wasn’t too thrilled that it was Barry Bonds surpassing his mark with all the PED accusations. While others refuse to acknowledge Bonds’ number — he’s got one more chance at the Hall of Fame after nine near misses — you never heard serious public outcry out of Hammerin’ Hank.
It’s amazing how two of baseball’s most revered records — home runs and hits — are held by such despised individuals. (Note: the Brown family was in attendance at old Fulton County Stadium when the Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds by a wide margin and snapped Pete Rose’s 44-game hitting streak. Not too happy was he about the way he was pitched for the last out.) But that’s what the official record shows, and I’m not going to argue it.
Is the history of baseball one long drawn-out home run-hitting contest? If you are going to take home runs away from somebody, don’t you also have to take away hits, RBI and runs scored, and possibly change the outcomes of games, of pitchers’ earned run averages? Or leave it alone.
Oh, did I mention a former President and First Lady? Yes, met them too, but the following year for the same fundraiser. Was actually in the proximity of Jimmy Carter that first time, but didn’t say anything. Was really surprised at how close I was considering the protection they supposedly have.
I kept that in mind that second time around at a college gymnasium. This time, I did get to speak to the special guest prior to the program in one of the coach’s offices. That would be at the time the heavyweight boxing champion of the world, Evander Holyfield (nope, didn’t stare at the ears). What I wanted to get was an exclusive on his next fight, but he didn’t have one.
Somebody pokes his head in the door saying, “The Carters are here.” Yes, they are about to enter, and I have not been searched over. Should refrain from sudden moves. Don’t want to startle anyone. In they come, saying high and shaking hands with everyone. Including me. Who stays in his seat. Can’t stand up to greet who was once the most important man in America. Again, sudden moves might be bad.
But the Carters are regular down-home folks. He teaches the most famous Sunday School class in the world. Shops at Walmart.
And attend high school baseball games. Which brings me to one last great story. The rumor was the Carters would be at a Schley County High playoff doubleheader to see a great-nephew on the home team. There they are in personal chairs behind home plate.
Americus radio is broadcasting, and in-between games I hear the Schley athletic director talking to Mr. Carter about speaking on the air during Game 2. Now, this place made great hamburgers. Mr. Carter agreed to do the radio, stating he was first “Just going to get a hamburger.”
No. You, sir, are not going to stand in a concession line. They will bring you and the missus whatever you wish, on the house. The AD may not have said those exact words, but that would have been my script.
Matthew Brown is managing editor for The Times-Georgian (mbrown@times-georgian.com).
