Last month, my daughter Sommer and her friends beat the heat during their annual tubing trip down the Shenandoah river. She rode with Carla, a new addition to the group from Baltimore, and they discussed travel destinations and precautions. Sommer gave her advice about staying safe.

Tip 1: Avoid solo travel; there’s safety in numbers. But Carla wants to visit Atlanta, so Tip 2: Sommer said it’s none of her business, but if there’s any place else on the face of the Earth that you can go, please go there, not Atlanta. It’s too dangerous.

Trending Videos