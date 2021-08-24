For all the things I don’t like about the month of August — the heat, the humidity, the sweat, the bugs, as I have lamented here before — there are a couple of things I do like about the eighth calendar division of the year.
First of all, it was this month 50 years ago in which my oldest son was born, introducing me to the joys of fatherhood. That event eventually led to me being introduced to the grand stage of life known as grandfatherhood, although I still don’t feel I am old enough for that appellation.
Just recently I learned of something else in August relative to one of my passions — books. August 9 was Book Lovers Day which, according to wikipedia, is an unofficial holiday which encourages bibliophiles to celebrate reading and literature and to put away phones and turn off the television and read a book. It is celebrated worldwide, but its origin and creator are unknown.
And what is a “bibliophile?” According to the dictionary, it is a person who loves books, collects books or frequently reads them. “Bookworm” is the term that is probably more familiar. A bookworm is said to be someone who is devoted to books and reads or studies a lot. The term also describes the larva stage of a wood-boring beetle that feeds on the paper and glue in books. Oh well.
I don’t collect books per se, but I do like to find books, especially older ones, by local authors or about local or area events and history, and I have a few of them around the house. I bought three such books just last week at the Warren P. Sewell Memorial Library’s annual book sale and another at an estate sale.
I guess I would be considered a frequent reader, as I average two per week. Most books I read come from the library, but also from yard sales and estate sales and from friends and neighbors who give or loan them to me.
I prefer good old-fashioned hardcover or paperback books which I can hold in my hand, the ones that fall in the floor and startle me awake if I doze off — the same as I prefer to have my newspaper in my hands, but if I run out of these, I also read digital books which are also handy when traveling.
I guess it could be said that I am addicted to books. As I told someone the other day, they are my “fix.” Sometimes, I can’t wait to finish one so I can start another, and at times I am reading two or three simultaneously. Some reading is “heavy” and some is “light.” It helps me to be reading one of each category, switching back and forth. Then, too, there is the case of the book that just never grabs me, but I am 100 pages deep and not about to quit unless it is just really, really boring.
My favorite genre is Southern fiction or books by authors from the South. But I also read non-fiction, biographies and memoirs. I just finished a great memoir by Tara Westover titled Educated which was the August selection for the Bowdon library’s Nancy Sparkman Book Club.
Reading a good book can make any day a holiday, and I am glad there is a special day set aside to recognize its importance. For me every day is a holiday of adventure, mystery, laughs and learning as I travel through the wonderful world of written words.
