The Carrollton Trojans are the last team standing. After Villa Rica fell to Blessed Trinity last week, it was up to the Trojans to keep a local team alive, and the Trojans delivered, but not without some stress.
Now the task at hand is a trip to Buford.
Carrollton Trojans (12-1) at Buford Wolves (12-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Carrollton beat Westlake 37-32. Buford beat Lee County 27-0.
Series Record: Buford leads 2-0.
What to Know: Tradition might be the best way to describe both Buford and Carrollton as the Trojans travel into Gwinnett County for the Class 6A semifinals. Carrollton and Buford are long-time visitors to the playoffs. Buford has won 13 state titles including the last two, winning state titles in 2020 and 2019. Carrollton has won 13 state titles including the last one in 1998. Both teams come into the contest with winning streaks. Carrollton lost to Rome in a region contest early in the season before rattling off eight games in a row. Buford’s only loss came against a team from Florida, but has won n in games in a row. Carrollton got a late touchdown from Bryce Hicks in the victory over Westlake to assure its spot in the final four.
Carrollton has also knocked off Creekview and Alcovy in the postseason. The Trojans have outscored their opponents 548-250. Buford has outscored its opponents 476-84.
Carrollton quarterback MJ Morris has passed for 2,917 yards, 33 TDS and nine interceptions.
The dual-threat quarterback has also shown his ability to both run and pass the ball. Morris has also rushed for 581 yards and seven TDs.
Hicks has been one of the team’s biggest offensive threats with 861 yards with 13 TDS. Hicks hasn’t been at full-strength because of injuries, missing two games.
Morris has shown his ability to spread the wealth through the air with 13 different players catching at least one pass.
Takare Lipscomb leads the way with 45 catches and seven TDs. Ace Williamson has hauled in 41 passes and seven TDs. Terrell Charmichael has 40 catches and 11 TDs.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
