Isn't technology great? It is when it works.
I'm sitting in the state of Arkansas as I write this with all sorts of activity going on around me.
The hustle and bustle of last-minute packing and loading a moving truck makes things a bit hectic.
The trip back to Arkansas didn't go as smoothly as I like, but I made it.
None of us are immune to car trouble, and on Wednesday afternoon, it was my turn.
In need of an alternate plan, I took to Facebook, as many of us do. My query, or in this case a simple vent post, got a response. An old classmate of mine was happened to be in Cartersville and said I could hitch a ride on his rig if I could get to him and get to a certain point in Arkansas, either near Memphis or further north.
Well as it turned out, my younger brother Dennis and his wife LaDonna decided to get in their van in Poplar Bluff, Mo. — which if you remember the characters of Designing Women, Charlene Frazier played by Jean Smart was from Poplar Bluff — and drive all the way to Carrollton to pick me up and bring me back to Central Arkansas so that I can help the family load up and move back Saturday.
Honestly, time flew by on the trip. While I sat in the back seat with my laptop working on Friday's edition of the Times-Georgian, Dennis' wife was driving and Dennis and I were talking about the old days. Some examples were about our epic fights, how everyone called him "Denny" as a kid and anyone that knew him as a kid, knew him not as Dennis, but "Denny."
The largest plot of common ground we found was music.
Country music.
Our mother owned a collection of vinyl that would be the envy of the biggest record collector.
Apparently, "Denny" has collected those old songs onto his phone.
We spent hours talking about the memories those old songs sparked.
Loretta Lynn, Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Red Sovine, and Buck Owens were just a few of those artists that we featured and talked about. The more he played those old songs, the more we laughed about some of the ridiculousness of our childhood.
Why is this such a big deal?
Well, let me give a little bit of history.
As with many siblings, our relationship hasn't always been the best.
As brothers three years apart, we fought quite a bit. There was one thing we laughed about was the fact that there was an incident where he was so angry with me that he began chasing me with a baseball bat.
One incident that comes to mind was a fight inside Dad's Volkswagen Beetle that ended in one of the worst tail-whoopins' we ever got.
I was in the front seat, and he was in the back seat. He decided to use his foot and shove the back of my seat pushing me against the windshield. What I didn't know, nor did I feel, was the back of my head hitting the glass and creating the most ironically beautiful spider web.
He saw it first and burst into tears. We were 11 and 8 at the time and we absolutely got what we thought we would get for the incident.
Our tenuous relationship continued into our adulthood.
Then there was a day last year when I got a phone call that Denny was in the hospital with a heart attack.
My 47-year-old little brother would have died if he hadn't been at lunch with his wife at his work, which happened to be at the emergency room at the Poplar Bluff hospital, where he works as a respiratory therapist.
I made the drive from central Arkansas to see him and I felt the need to make things right with my little brother.
By his actions on Thursday morning, it is clear to me that we are more right than we've ever been.
I am reminded often of a line from Kevin Costner in the movie "Wyatt Earp" when he says, "nothing counts so much as family."
I remember Mom saying before she passed of cancer in 2001 that all she wanted was "for Bruce and Denny to get along."
I'd like to think that we are giving that to her now.
