Zenna Lee Robertson Disharoon, 82, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Private services will be held at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
