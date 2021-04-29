Mr. Zachary Taylor McCord, 19, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.
He was born Feb. 15, 2002, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the Mr. Christopher Jason McCord and Mrs. Christy Leigh Gilreath McCord. He worked at ACE Concrete Cutting and Coring as a cutter for the past two years. Mr. McCord enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, eating and riding his dirt bike.
He is survived by his wife, Gracie Prendergast McCord of Villa Rica and their first unborn child; his mother, Christy Leigh Gilreath McCord of Villa Rica; his father, Christopher Jason McCord of Buchanan; his stepfather, Brian Jones of Villa Rica; his brothers, Christopher James McCord, Jason Patrick McCord, Blake Alexander Jones, Tyler Maddox Jones, all of Villa Rica and Ryan McCord of Buchanan; maternal grandmother, Mary Gilreath of Villa Rica; paternal grandparents, Jeffrey McCord and Ivy McCord of Dallas; paternal great-grandmother, Mary McCord of Dallas; mother-in-law and step father-in-law, Samantha and Michael Venable of Dallas; father-in-law and step mother-in-law, Matthew and Jessica Prendergast; sister-in-law, Savannah Prendergast; brother-in-law and his wife, Devon and Carleigh Prendergast; many aunts, uncles, cousins and unborn baby niece or nephew on the way.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Friday, April 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica with the Rev. Michael Gilreath officiating. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.