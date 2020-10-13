Mrs. Jimmie “Yvonne” Turner Pollard, 91, of Bremen passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1928, in Villa Rica, Georgia the daughter of the late James Thomas Turner and Hattie Mae Thompson Turner. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Frank Pollard.
Survivors include her children, Rick and Patti Pollard, Skip and Carla Pollard and Dave and Pollard all of Bremen; brother, Charles Thompson Turner of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Billy and Virginia Pollard, Casey and Hannah Pollard, Kelley and Crystal Pollard, Bo and Vanessa Pollard, Christopher and Pollard, Patrick Pollard and Paige Pollard; great-grandchildren, Carter, Cooper, Averi, Jake, Turner, Charlotte, James Kelley, Layla Lea and Hattie Grace; and a niece, Donna Thomas.
She loved Jesus Christ the Lord, her Bible and serving her Lord at the church she loved, Bremen First Untied Methodist. She also loved golf, swimming, water skiing, biking, walking, aerobics, music, reading, working in her yard, weed eating with a sling blade, making and eating ice cream and watching the Georgia Bulldogs play football. But more than that, she loved her family with a deep, unselfish love that knew no bounds.
She taught Bible studies, Cub Scouts, Easter egg hunting skills, and the proper way to carry a football to guarantee never to fumble (fumbling wasn’t tolerated under any circumstance.) Her greatest accomplishment was that she taught every child in Bremen how to swim.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct, 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Bremen City Cemetery with the Rev. Gerald Varner officiating. Music will be provided by Kelley Pollard, Bo Pollard, Patrick Pollard and Casey Pollard. Billy Pollard, Casey Pollard, Kelley Pollard, Bo Pollard, Christopher Pollard, Patrick Pollard, Paige Pollard, Donna Thomas and Layla Lea will serve as pallbearers. Bob Walker, Billy Walker, Dr. Richard Seago, Dr. Sam Ogden, Charles Turner, Frank Horton, Pat Carden, Victor Edmonds, Van Pelt, Reese Slaughter, Guy Darnell, Jerry Wright, Lenn Chandler, Richard Gillespie, Bill Miller, Jack Cash, and Kevin Swatek will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pinebrook Garden Club-City Cemetery Beautification and mail to Ann Hembree, 471 Waterworks Road, Bremen, GA 30110.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
