Yvonne Dulworth Burrell, 61, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
