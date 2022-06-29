Yolanda Renea Smith, 52, of Douglasville, passed away on June 26, 2022.
Funeral services and Interment will be conducted on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Garden of Rest Cemetery in Villa Rica.
Her viewing were held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Simpson and Daughters Mortuary in Douglasville from 5-7 p.m. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street in Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
