Mrs. Wynona Skinner Merritt of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was 81.
Mrs. Merritt was
born on June 15, 1939, in Ranburne, Alabama,
to the late Henry Steve
and Pearl Ayers Skinner.
She was a member
of Liberty Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Maxine Coggins and James Skinner; sons, Dennis Pollard
and Dwayne Pollard.
Survivors include spouse, George Bruce Merritt, daughter, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST at Macedonia Baptist Church in Ranburne, Alabama.
Brother Ken Bowman will officiate the service.
Flowers can be sent to Rainwater Funeral Home (317 N. Carroll St. Bowdon, GA).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
