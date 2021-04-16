Woodrow Almon Jr., 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on April 9, 2021.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning, 1800 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mount Zion Boulevard in Carrollton.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
