Winfred Dwayne Tucker, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 1959, son of Winfred Simpson and Charlotte Tucker and Jean Ayers Hall.
Dwayne was a machinist at U.S. Tsubaki, Inc., for over 30 years and attended Consolation Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Jean Mann Tucker; stepsons, Mark Dawson, Scott Dawson and Dustan and Laura Carroll; sister, Renee and John Goolsbee; brother, Jeff Tucker; seven grandchildren; one nephew and one niece; and one grandnephew and one grandniece.
Services will be on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Goolsbee and Pastor Mike Powers officiating.
