Windle Walker

Mr. Windle
Gibbs Walker, 83,
of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Mr. Walker was born on May 30, 1937, in Ranburne, Alabama. to the
late William and Fannie Gibbs
Walker.
He retired from Clifford D. Fite Company where
he worked in
sales.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Irene Harris and L.C. Walker.
Windle is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Walker; his daughters,
Brenda Gunter,
Kim Ozier (Jim), Krista Arthur
(David) and Kay Benton; his grandchildren, Michelle Mentzer (Charlie), Brittany Richards (Brooke), Walker Ozier
(Haley), Mariana Madison (Mark), Laurel Ozier, Cole Arthur, Mason
Arthur (Huntir), Josh Benton, Jarod
Benton and
Jordan Benton;
his great-grandchildren, Jackson Mentzer, Griffin Mentzer, Tripp Richards, Ethan Richards and
Sydney Richards;
and several nieces
and nephews.
Private services were held and his body was interred at Bowdon City Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge
of the arrangements.
