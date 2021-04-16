Windle Walker

Mr. Windle

Gibbs Walker, 83,

of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Mr. Walker was born on May 30, 1937, in Ranburne, Alabama. to the

late William and Fannie Gibbs

Walker.

He retired from Clifford D. Fite Company where

he worked in

sales.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Irene Harris and L.C. Walker.

Windle is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Walker; his daughters,

Brenda Gunter,

Kim Ozier (Jim), Krista Arthur

(David) and Kay Benton; his grandchildren, Michelle Mentzer (Charlie), Brittany Richards (Brooke), Walker Ozier

(Haley), Mariana Madison (Mark), Laurel Ozier, Cole Arthur, Mason

Arthur (Huntir), Josh Benton, Jarod

Benton and

Jordan Benton;

his great-grandchildren, Jackson Mentzer, Griffin Mentzer, Tripp Richards, Ethan Richards and

Sydney Richards;

and several nieces

and nephews.

Private services were held and his body was interred at Bowdon City Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family at www.rainwater

funeralhome.com.

Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge

of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Windle Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.