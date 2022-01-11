Winder Walker, 67, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple St. in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, from 2-7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
