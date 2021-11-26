Wilson David Knott, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.

Interment will follow in Ephesus Church Cemetery in Whitesburg.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

