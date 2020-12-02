Mrs. Wilma Diane Champion, of Five Points, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was 70.
Mrs. Champion was born on Dec. 27, 1949, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Troy Luther and Nellie Lee Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Champion.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Greg and Tammy White, Loretta Cummings, Joy Collins, Cathy and Marcus McIntosh, and Darnell White; her grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle Bray, Debra Vanderbush, Wayne Hollis, Chris Hendon, Miranda Way, Victoria Way, Krystal White, Logan Wilson, Levi Wilson, Layton King, Leah King, and Jaime and Jake Roberts, Brittany and Alex Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Tyson Bray, Kaybree Bray, Alex Brock, Tyler Brock, Rylan Story, Cayden Hendon, Kiley Hollis, Lane Hollis, Serenitie Vanderbush, Zeek Vanderbush, Hunter Hollis, Elizabeth Roberts, and Jace Roberts.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Indian Creek Baptist Church. Bro. Ralph Caldwell and Bro. Bobby Driver will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, the family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.
For those attending the visitation and funeral, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and continuing to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.