Wilma Joan Hesler Andrews, 64, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
The family will receive friends for a graveside visitation at Indian Grave Baptist Church Cemetery at 1343 County Road 24 in Billingsley, Alabama, 36006, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. C.S.T. (12:30PM E.S.T.) until noon CST (1 p.m. E.S.T.). Graveside service will be conducted at noon C.S.T. (1 p.m. E.S.T.) at Indian Grave Baptist Church Cemetery with interment immediately following service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
