Wilma Louise Morris Abernathy passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, after an extended illness. She was born on Sept. 26, 1927, in Lula, Georgia, to Marjorie Cagle Morris and Edwin Martin Morris.
Her family moved to the Doraville-Chamblee area of Atlanta when Wilma graduated from Lula High School in 1943. Wilma worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation from 1944 to 1957. Wilma was an active and faithful member of the Doraville Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church where she participated in many of the Woman’s Ministries.
Wilma was a loving, gracious, devoted and supportive wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a talented seamstress, an amazing Southern cook and a master gardener, always happy to share cuttings from her flowers and plants with others.
Wilma married the love of her life, Raymond L. Abernathy, on June 4, 1955, and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary prior to his death in 2007.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Billy Morris.
She is survived by her daughter, Dale (Teddy) Howard; her son, Ray (Detra) Abernathy; brother, James T. (Sharon) Morris; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dave) Williams, Dr. Elise Abernathy, Zachary Howard and Brendan Abernathy; great-granddaughters, Grace and Emma Cate Williams; several nieces and nephews.
The Abernathy family gives special thanks to Marcia Freeman who lovingly cared for “Miss Wilma” for the past 14 years; and to the faithful caregivers from Kadan Home Care, Liscent Johnson, Linda James Johnson, Rose Amadu, Susanne Soloman, Alicia Wright; and case managers, Heather Graham and Linda Kadan; and Rose Canty, RN, from Capstone Hospice.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Prosperity Cemetery in Chamblee, Georgia. Mr. Greg Lisson will officiate. Masks will be required by all those attending.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Wesleyan School, 5405 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, for the (R.L. Abernathy Citizenship Award); University of West Georgia, Tanner Health System School of Nursing, Carrollton, GA 30118 for the (Raymond L. Abernathy Graduate Nursing Scholarship).
