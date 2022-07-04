“And he said to them, ‘Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.’ ” — Matthew 4:19 ESV
Willie Walter Callaway Jr., a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars and longtime resident of Temple, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, with his loving wife, Dorothy by his side.
He leaves a huge hole in our hearts, as he always entertained us with his stories and hilarious sense of humor. He truly brought the life to the party.
Walter, as he was known to many, was born Jan. 10, 1935, to Willie Walter Callaway Sr., and Inez Ruby Ellis Callaway. He attended Booker T. Washington High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and joined Lindsey Street Baptist Church. Later, he served faithfully as a Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church member. He was chairperson of the trustee board, a member of the Adult Sunday School and Bible Study Classes and minister of music.
He served honorably for 22 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Vietnam as a construction supervisor. Throughout his tour, he earned numerous awards, including a Bronze Star Medal. He retired in 1989 as a Sergeant First Class.
Walter’s stories often detailed his time in the Army, including how he started an Army Chapel choir during the Vietnam War. While his accounts were often lighthearted, some were serious and taught life lessons. One evening, while Walter and his fellow choir members rehearsed in the chapel, the enemy blew up their barracks. Walter believed their faithfulness to God kept them out of harm’s way that day.
Walter took piano lessons as a child and taught himself to play the organ while in the military. He loved playing gospel music, especially traditional gospel songs. He met Dorothy while playing the organ for the Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church (UMC) men’s chorus. They married on Aug. 4, 1992. Through the years, Walter continued his music ministry at various churches and played alongside Dorothy at Griffin Chapel UMC. Together, they made beautiful music for almost 30 years!
Walter and Dorothy often traveled together, attending conferences and visiting family and friends in Florida, South Carolina, Maryland and Michigan. They always took long scenic road trips because Walter didn’t like to fly. Walter would identify the nearest lake or pond for fishing as soon as they reached their destination.
Walter had a lifetime love affair with fishing. He spent much of his time on lakes and ponds, enjoying the serene beauty they encompassed. As the self-proclaimed “Fishing General,” he knew all the fishing spots; he loved taking his friends out for long excursions and fishing on his pontoon boat. His circle of fishing partners included his uncle, aunt, cousins, friends, children, and grandchildren. However, he impacted us most profoundly as a “Fisher of Men” (Matthew 4:19). He mentored many people, encouraging them to strengthen their walk with Christ. Walter had an unwavering faith in God, and his faith grew stronger in his final years of life.
Walter’s vegetable garden and fruit orchard ranked among his proudest accomplishments. Walter applied his engineering skills to his gardening, precisely planning his garden on paper. His plush gardens usually produced enough food to feed the entire community. At one point, he had 52 fruit trees in his backyard!
Being a granddad came naturally to Walter. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially loved his funny stories and his offbeat sense of humor. No matter the circumstance, you’d always leave with a story of something funny Walter did while you were with him. Everyone loved him; he was a fantastic father, a great husband, and a generous friend to people from all walks of life.
Walter joins his uncle Booker in Heaven, where they are sure to be spending their days fishing. Also preceding him in death were his second wife, Evelyn; his parents; five brothers, Joe, John, Jeff, Lewis and Michael Callaway; and a grandson, Marko Burton.
Only his love for the Lord, family and friends surpassed his passion for the outdoors. Walter is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Janice (Dennis) Thomas, from his first wife, Mamie Smith; Kelvin (Carol) Burton and Kerri (Ali) Danner; grandchildren, Angela (Adrian) Beck, Quanikker (Ernesto) Middlebrooks, Quangela Malcom; Jerome Danner; Laticia Rachel, D. J. Rachel; Tramaine Owens, Trevor Burton, Matthan Burton, Nathan Danner and Aaron Danner; great-grandchildren, Anquan Davis, Desiree Malcom, Chase Burton, JaMontae Briney, JaQuanna Briney, JaMaya Beck, Adrean Green, Ahmard Middlebrooks, Jakiyah Middlebrooks, Aniyah Middlebrooks, Jayden Thomas, Xavier Stallworth, Braylen Hansen; Nevaeh Rachel, Gio Rachel, Mya Rachel, King Burton, Elijah Danner and Elaina Danner; great-great-grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Ariah, Jewels, Jackson, Christajah, Chrisiyah, Koehn, Kahlia and Khyair; an adopted brother, Alphonzo Howard III; a special cousin, Leonard Respress; a niece; nephews; cousins; the Griffin Chapel Church Family, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment followed at Asbury Cemetery.
Final Arrangements were entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
