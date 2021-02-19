Willie Mae Holliday, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Feb. 12, 2021.

Celebration of life services will be held

on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

