Willie Echols, 78,
of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Nov. 28,
2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Clem, 2930 GA-16 in Carrollton. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing
will be on Friday, Dec.
4, 2020, from 3 p.m.
to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL
BE REQUIRED OF
ALL ATTENDEES
FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
