Willie Echols, 78,

of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Nov. 28,

2020.

Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Clem, 2930 GA-16 in Carrollton. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing

will be on Friday, Dec.

4, 2020, from 3 p.m.

to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL

BE REQUIRED OF

ALL ATTENDEES

FOR EACH EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

