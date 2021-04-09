Mr. Willie B. Brown, Jr., 86, of Bremen, Georgia, died on April 8, 2021.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 15 Zion Hill Church Road, Bremen, 30110, Pastor Dexter Roberts, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0066.
