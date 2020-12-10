Willie B. Crowder, 84, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
He was born on June 13, 1936, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Willie Crowder and Pauline Hicks Crowder.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Goldkist for more than 25 years and later worked and retired from Hounton International after 15 years of service.
He was a graduate of Carver High School Class of 1956 where he was a running back on the football team, he ran track, and played basketball. In all of the sports that he participated in; he was outstanding.
Everyone knew him as the Candyman, because he always had candy and bubble gum on him at all times and gave it away freely.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his bride of 58 years, Barbara Jean Geter Crowder; and eight siblings.
He is survived by his four children, son, Jamie and Sasha Crowder; daughter, Vanessa and Rickey Avery; son, Anthony Smith; and son, Larry Smith; sister, Jeanette and Aubrey Winters; and 20 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. His body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.