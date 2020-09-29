William H. “Billy” Traylor, 87, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.
Billy, as he was known by his family and friends, was born on Dec. 13, 1932, to Wade and Gladys Lovvorn Traylor in Newell, Alabama. Billy was preceded in death by his parents and Larry’s mother Shirley Shartzer.
Billy graduated from Woodland High School in Woodland, Alabama, where he was a star basketball player and excellent student. Later he became an entrepreneur as a cattle farmer and owned his own school bus, which he drove for several years for students in the area.
In addition to his school routes, he also transported ballplayers, band members, and several groups on longer trips.
As an entrepreneur, he bought and traded farms, land, cattle, and convenience stores through the years. At a young age, he was united with the Pine Hill Church of Christ, which he attended for several years.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Debra Traylor; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Harvie Belle Traylor, all of Bowdon; grandsons Brad and Jennifer Traylor, Wade and Sara Traylor of Carrollton; great-grandchildren Jaden, Cooper, Reagan, and Sawyer Traylor, all of Carrollton.
Billy loved all of his family wholeheartedly and they loved him and will miss him so much.
Graveside services for family and friends were conducted on Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Bowdon City Cemetery with the Rev. Justin Richards officiating.
The family would like to thank their extended family and friends for their thoughts, prayers, and other loving gestures at this time.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.