Mr. James William Threadgill, 77, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday,
Feb. 14, 2022.
William was born
in Carrollton, on March 9, 1944, son
of the late Hugh William Threadgill and Bernice Hendrix Threadgill.
He served in
the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era and attended college at Southern Tech where he received his degree
in engineering.
He worked for Southwire as an engineer where
he traveled the
world for over
30 years before retiring. After retirement his desire was to devote more time to his true passion of raising cattle, farming and working on farm equipment and most
of all his family. He was a lifelong member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen Maxwell Threadgill; son, Greg (Amy) Threadgill; daughter, Beth (Brent) Paxton; grandchildren, Lily Paxton, Walker Paxton; brother, Donald (Carolyn) Threadgill; brother-in-law, Richard Broom; several nieces, nephews; and his faithful furry friend, Rusty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Myra Mitchell and Carole Broom.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral
Home on Wednesday,
Feb. 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Harris officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Deming, Mason Deming, Chris Threadgill, Scott Barrett, Brian Entrekin, Kris Childers and Allan Heilbroun.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1293 Sandhill Shady Grove Road, Carrollton, GA 30116.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
