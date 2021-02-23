William “Terry” Turner, 71, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Terry was born on Sept. 5, 1949, in Bowdon, Georgia to the late Fred Albert Turner and Mary
Nell (Lovvorn)
Turner.
Terry graduated from Bowdon High School in 1967. He
was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 at the age of 19 and served in the Vietnam War for over two
years. In the 1970s
and 1980s Terry worked for Carrollton Office Equipment, Cook’s Office Equipment
and he owned and managed The Coffee Shop in downtown Bowdon. He finished out his career as an insurance agent for Liberty National, retiring in 2006.
He was a loving father, husband,
Pop, and friend.
Terry loved the Lord, his family, his Fellowship Sunday School class at Bowdon Baptist, high school sports, college sports and Major League baseball. He enjoyed listening to 1960s and 1970s classic Rock and Roll and Motown songs, reading his newspaper and playing pool.
He was the offensive statistician for Bowdon High School football for well over 30 years and rarely missed
a game. He was
also an avid fan of
the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and enjoyed attending
and watching numerous GT basketball, baseball, and football games.
He was always there to help family and friends and he truly cherished spending time with them. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, he managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his
wife and children, whom he loved
dearly.
Terry is survived
by his wife of 34 years, Gloria Turner; his children, Brent
Turner, Chris (Jennifer) Turner, Chris (Laura) Jackson, Tracy (Jeff) Jeffress, Terri “Beth” (Clay) Kimbrell; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Krista, Karlie, Kerra, Roni, Melina, Cam, Will, Blakely, Mason and Tua Hashbrown (who were the apple of his eye). He is also survived by siblings, Calvin (Julia) Turner, Kenneth “Pete” (Louise) Turner, Lynda Allen, Charles “Bill” (Denise) Turner, Donald “Homer” Turner, and Victoria “Vickie” Austin and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Georgia. The Rev. Pete Bingham officiated. Pallbearers were Brad Reaves, Clay Kimbrell, Jeff Jeffress, Lawrence Williams, Sammy Horton and Terry Preston. The Fellowship Sunday School class of Bowdon Baptist served as honorary pallbearers. Interment followed at Bowdon City Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bowdon Baptist Church Building Fund (P.O. Box 250, Bowdon, GA 30108.)
A special thank you to the people of Amedisys Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Rainwater Funeral Home for their kindness and understanding during this difficult time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
home.com and Mr. Turner’s service is available for viewing on the Facebook page of Rainwater Funeral Home.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.