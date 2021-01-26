Mr. William

“Bill” Charles

Shaffer, 67, of Franklin, Georgia, died on Friday Jan.

22, 2021.

Mr. Shaffer was born in Queens,

New York, on June

26, 1953, the son of the late Ernest Shaffer and Joan Lingen Shaffer.

He was a retired pressman with the Atlanta Journal Constitution and

was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Shaffer; daughters and son-in-law, Chelsea and

Kyle Church,

of Carrollton,

Rachel Shaffer,

of Franklin; grandson, Liam Church;

sister, Ginny

Bassin, of New

Jersey; niece,

Kimmie and Brian Boyle; along with several cousins.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral

Home on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3:30

p.m.

A graveside

service and

interment will be

on Tuesday at 4

p.m. at the Carrollton City Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may

be expressed to

the family online

at www.almonfuneral

home.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of William Shaffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.