Mr. William
“Bill” Charles
Shaffer, 67, of Franklin, Georgia, died on Friday Jan.
22, 2021.
Mr. Shaffer was born in Queens,
New York, on June
26, 1953, the son of the late Ernest Shaffer and Joan Lingen Shaffer.
He was a retired pressman with the Atlanta Journal Constitution and
was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Shaffer; daughters and son-in-law, Chelsea and
Kyle Church,
of Carrollton,
Rachel Shaffer,
of Franklin; grandson, Liam Church;
sister, Ginny
Bassin, of New
Jersey; niece,
Kimmie and Brian Boyle; along with several cousins.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral
Home on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3:30
p.m.
A graveside
service and
interment will be
on Tuesday at 4
p.m. at the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to
the family online
at www.almonfuneral
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
