William “Roy” Parrish, 96, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1924, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late-William Wiley “W.W” Parrish and -Camilla Ann McEwen Parrish.
Mr. Parrish was very much a people person. Before his health failed him, he always made time to visit shut-ins, hospital patients and always paid his respects at the death of family and friends. These were important to him and he was a true friend to so many. Mr. Parrish was a member of Abilene Baptist Church in Carrollton, where his father served as deacon, but later moved his letter to Concord Baptist Church in Temple, Georgia.
He was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He shared many stories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Before retirement he was an employee of the Carrollton Fire Department. He always loved to have firemen and law enforcement friends visit and eat lunch with him after he retired. His good friend Kent Johnson was also included in his lunch dates.
He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He enjoyed listening to games after macular degeneration hindered his eyesight.
He also loved hunting and fishing and was very good at both. He spent many hours with his sons and sons-in-law enjoying their company and the sport.
He taught his children to be good citizens, hard workers and truthful in their dealings. Strong values were very important to him and he lived as an example of these. He was well known in the community for his homemade sausage.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo McCain Parrish; his wife, Betty Jean Hendrix Parrish; six sisters and eight brothers. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Steve) Shackleford, Gary (Susan) Hewitt, Kay (Terry) Warren, Ronnie (Lisa) Hewitt, and Greg (Amy) Parrish; grandchildren, Dustin (Paula) Gresham, Michael (Jessica) Warren, Stacie Bullock, David (Mistie) Gresham, Tiffany Elliott, Christie (Jamie) Lambert, Kaleb Hewitt, Mason Hewitt, Callie Hewitt, and Olivia Parrish; eight great-grandchildren, one great, great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Don Rackley, Rev. Keith Jiles and Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Interment will follow in Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dustin Gresham, Michael Warren, Kaleb Hewitt, Brad Robinson, Tracy Smith, and Kent Johnson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
