William Rountree

William Randall “Randy” Rountree died on Sept. 25, 2020, in Seattle, a few weeks after a tragic fall.
He was two days short of his 68th birthday.
Born Sept. 27, 1952, in Savannah, Georgia, Randy graduated from Effingham High School in 1970 and attended West Georgia College, where he joined Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and played center on the school’s NAIA National Championship-winning basketball team.
Randy’s career was devoted to emerging healthcare technologies, mainly in medical imaging. This led him to Philips Healthcare, where he served as senior vice president of Sales and Marketing for North America.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nita-Jo LeGrand Rountree, of Bellevue.
Remembrances may be made to Randy and Nita-Jo Rountree Athletic Scholarship Fund, UGA Foundations, at www.giving.westga.edu/rountree.
