Mr. William “Bill” Howard Lee, 64, of Buchanan, Georgia, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1956, in Tallapoosa, Georgia, to the late Howard Wayland and Virginia Thomas Lee.
Bill was a Christian man and loved Jesus. He loved to take care of chickens with his son, Brandon. Most of all he loved his family, always wanting them to stay close to him.
Bill is survived by his wife, Undra Postell Lee, of Buchanan; daughters and sons-in-law, Chasity Myers, of Heflin, Alabama, Ashley and Kevin Holcombe, of Buchanan, Rebekuh and Braxtin Jacobs, of Fruithurst, Alabama, and Heather Postell, of Kennesaw, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law, Brandon and Annie Lee, Ethan and Holly Lee, all of Buchanan, and Michael Postell, of Cartersville, Georgia; grandchildren, Bryant Craft, Jersee Myers, Trae Labord, Saban Craft, Branson Lee, Braxton Lee, Braylie Lee, Asher Jacobs, Kallie Jacobs, Lakelyn Lee, Jordan Holcombe, and Jackson Holcombe; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Anne Lee, of Carrollton, Georgia; nephew, Kelly Lee, of Atlanta, Georgia; and his beloved dog, Layla.
Bill will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with the Rev. Van Brown and the Rev. James Owens officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with their costs.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeral
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.