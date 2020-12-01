William Terrell Leaman, 76, of Winston, Georgia, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow the service at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation, funeral service, and interment, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask will be required.
To share a memory or offer condolences to the family please visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.
