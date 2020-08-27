Mr. William “Jesse” Walker, 100, of Cedartown passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, in a healthcare facility.
He was born on June 26, 1920, in Haralson County, Georgia, the son of the late-Jim Grady Walker and -Fannie Cason Walker.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, between 11 a.m. and noon. Services will follow at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Hulsey and Rev. James Privett, Jr., officiating. Music will be provided by Herman & Cathy Garrett and Jeff & Lisa Hulsey. Chris Warren, Greg Walker, Brandon Walker, Grady Walker, Will Oliver, Dustin Howard and Phil Walker will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Center Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
