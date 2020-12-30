Mr. William Bobby Green, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Those attending are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Interment will be in Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery in Athens, Georgia at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roopville Road Baptist Church, Firehouse Ministry, 835 N. Hwy 27, Roopville, GA 30170.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.