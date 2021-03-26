Mr. William Glass of Atlanta, Georgia passed away March 19, 2021.

He was born July 29, 1936, to the late Mr. Walter Glass Sr. and Ruth Stanley Glass. He was educated at Morehouse College. He began his teaching career at George Washington Carver High School in Carrollton as a French and History professor. He’s career as an educator was interrupted by a call from the U.S. Armed Forces to join the Army.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Earnestine Glass, son Michael and stepson, Marcus McCoy and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walton St. S.W. with Dr. Richard W. Wills, Senior Pastor officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

The remains will lie in repose at the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing was Friday, March 26, 2021, at the chapel of Carl M. Williams funeral home, 492 Larkin St. S.W., Atlanta.

Courtesy of Alfred F. Wilson Mortuary of Villa Rica, Georgia.

