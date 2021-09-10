Mr. William Edward Brett, age 92 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Mr. Brett was born in Haralson County, Georgia on May 29, 1929, the son of the late William E. Brett and Pearl Barton Brett. He was retired owner and operator of Brett’s Refrigeration and was a member of the First Christian Church of Carrollton.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley B. and Bill Gray and Jackie B. and Mike Caldwell, both of Carrollton; grandchildren, Matthew (Julee) Gray, Ami Caldwell (Shane) Williams, Carrie Gray (Eric) Tarpley, Nathan Gray, Benjamin Caldwell; 10 great-grandchildren; Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, William Edward Brett III, Steve Brett; sisters, Margaret Brooks, Kathryn Williams, Buena McLain, Mary Gammons, Ethel Williams, Bessie Thomas and brother, Rube R. Brett.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Funeral service will be Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Matthew Gray and Blake Madden officiating.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Caldwell, Nathan Gray, Shane Williams, Brett Madden, Blake Madden, Eric Tarpley, Austin Gray and Isaiah Gray.
Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Christian Camp, 90 Woodland Camp Road, Temple, Georgia 30179.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.