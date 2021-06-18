Mr. William Downs, 47, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.
William was born on Aug. 21, 1973, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Marvin and Joy Buchanan Downs.
He was a truck driver and diesel mechanic by trade. William was a hard worker man that loved his family. He was a great friend to those around him and was always willing to help anyone. He loved to hunt, fish, and shoot guns. But most of all, he loved just being with his family and friends. He will be missed by them all and his memory will forever be cherished.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Downs; his great-grandson, Weston Farlow; and his fur babies, Max and Bella.
Survivors include his wife, Christy Downs; his children, Ashley Croft and Josh Clayton; his grandchildren, Cierra and Jayla Bayne and Elyce, Will, and Belle Tucker; his great-grandson, Waylon Hammonds; his sisters, Lucretia (Rick) Fullsom and Tammy Downs; his nephews, Marlin Samples and Hunter Downs; his great-nephew, Pierson Samples; his soul sister, Jan Elliot; his brothers of the highway, Billy Davis and Will Bates; and his fur babies, Smokey and Mini.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home. Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
