William (Bill) Dees, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Worth County, Georgia, on July 26, 1938, son of the late-William Jefferson Dees and -Lessie Mae Dees.
He graduated from Berry, in Rome, Georgia, and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Dees was a member of the Carrollton Presbyterian Church for 30 years, He served on the Zoning and Planning Commission of the city of Carrollton, was active in several local community organizations including the Neva Lomason Library. He retired from Ryder Truck Rental as senior vice president.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Lawrence, Grace Marshall, Shirley Eason and Coleen Coburn.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Oliphant Dees, of 55.5 years; son, Rev. Timothy Dees of La Grange, Georgia; daughter, Susan Dees Whiten of Carrollton; grandchildren, Abby Jo McDonald of Houston, Texas, William Jefferson Lankford of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Travis Wade Lankford of Columbus, Nikki Whiten of Villa Rica; great-grandchildren, Saleen Lankford, Jackson and Herschel Hughes and Reid McDonald; sisters, Faye Knowles, Frankie Welsh, Peggy Carson; brothers, John (Buddy) Dees and Robert Tracy Dees (the youngest).
Contributions may be made in his name to Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home, 3000 Hwy 42N, McDonough Ga. 30253.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at Texas5537@yahoo.com.
