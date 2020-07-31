William C. Deegan, 81, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The Rosary Service will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service hour.
As a courtesy to the family, and for their protection, we ask that ALL visitors wishing to attend these gatherings, please wear masks and remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household. We strongly encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe.
