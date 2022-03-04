William David Yancey, age 78 of Carrollton, passed away March 3, 2022. He was born July 7, 1943, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Monroe Yancey and Bessie Summers Yancey.
David worked as a Production Supervisor at Sewell Manufacturing Company for over 30 years and was an active member of Holy Ground Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was welcomed into Heaven by four brothers, Charlie Yancey, James Yancey, Carey Yancey, and Steve Yancey; two sisters, Barbara Hurston and Betsy Yancey; and a stepson-in-law, Mike Haywood.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 38 years, Vivian Kerr Yancey; children, Keith & Lisa Yancey, Scott Yancey, Lisa & Bobby Wright, and Greg & Anita Yancey; step-children, Michelle Haywood and Janet & Chris Brannom; grandchildren, Ashley Yancey, Devon Roberts, Cody & Ashley Hobgood, Mitchell & Miranda Wright, Joseph & Alyssa Wright, Emily Yancey & Ryan Arial, Maggie Yancey, Sean Haywood, Jacob Banks, Blake Brannom, and Justin Wall; great-grandchildren, Lyla Roberts, Anniston Roberts, Piper Jane Copes, Charleigh Wright, Tucker Wright, Dani-Rae Wright, Brayleigh Haywood, and Lily Banks.
Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Holy Ground Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Yancey, Rev. Michael White, Pastor Kelly Runels, and Pastor Keith Runels officiating. Interment will follow in church cemetery with Dale Wilson, Dewayne Wilson, Joe Wilson, John Wilson, Jamie Perry, and Slade Jenkins serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
