William “Bill” Eugene Barclay, 80, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
He was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of the late Earl E. Barclay and Maggie Rimini Barclay.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy and then served as the Director of Engineering for U.S. CAN for 17 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Wilfong Barclay; daughter, Amy Lawhead; sons and daughter-in-law, David and Lynn Diehl and Derek Diehl; granddaughters, Hannah Routon and Reanna Lawhead; and brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Linda Barclay.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Ann Barclay, and son-in-law, Dewayne Lawhead.
In keeping with his wishes, Bill’s body will be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Health Hospice, 497 Rome Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
