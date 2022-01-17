Mr. William “Bill” Bush, 52, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Bill was born on Jan. 7, 1970, in Carrollton, son of Gerald Bush and Kathy Morrison. He was a 1988 graduate of Carrollton High School. On July 15, 1995, he married the love of his life, Lisa Bates. Lisa describes Bill as a “jack of all trades.” He was known as the “phone guy” when he worked at BellSouth Mobility and Cingular Wireless. Bill went on to work at West Georgia Roofing, Performance Window Tinting and most recently at Deep South Roofing Company. Anyone who knew Bill would tell you that he never met a stranger.
Bill was welcomed into Heaven by his maternal grandparents; Joseph and Theresa Morrison.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lisa Bates Bush; his son, William “Bates” Bush; his uncle and the man who raised him, Tom Morrison; his cousin who was more like a brother, Patrick Shane Morrison; his father and mother-in-law; Richard and Susan Bates; sister-in-law, Julie Eckert; nephews, Hunter Eckert and Shiloh abd Carlee Eckert; and great-nephew, Cohen Eckert.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. and again from 4-7 p.m. Following the visitation, Bill’s body will be cremated and the family will plan a memorial service in upcoming weeks.
Flowers are welcome. However, memorial contributions may also be made to his funeral expenses by clicking the "Donate Now" button at the top of his obituary webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.