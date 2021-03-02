William “Bill” Samuel Benson Jr., 78, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.hightowerfuneralhome. Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.
