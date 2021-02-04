Willeane Buchanan

Mrs. Willeane Miles Buchanan, 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday morning, Feb. 3, 2021.
She was born on July 30, 1935, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Henry Miles and the late Lottie Shoemake Miles.
She was Methodist by faith. She enjoyed taking walks, the outdoors, vacationing, and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Buchanan; sister, Juanita Franks; and two brothers, Billy Miles and Jimmy Miles.
Survivors include, son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Tami Miles, of Whitesburg, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Buddy Thomas, Denise Perry, and Sherri Buchanan, all of Carrollton; brother and sister-in-law, Freddy and Sherryll Miles, of Whitesburg; six grandchildren, Randi & Matt Greene, Brett and Ryan Lamfers, Matt and Isabel Miles, Brandon Thomas, Brian Thomas, and Dustin Perry; and seven great-grandchildren, Brittany Thomas, Breanna Thomas, Chelsey Thomas, Merritt Miles, Duncan Miles, Townes Greene, and Arlo Lamfers.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. John Lemmings officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Matt Miles, Brandon Thomas, Brian Thomas, Dustin Perry, Victor Price, and Micheal Miles.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain
6 feet apart from
those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
